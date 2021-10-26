हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede is illegally tapping phones: Nawab Malik's fresh salvo on NCB official

Malik also claimed that Wankhede had sought the call detail record of his family member from the police. 

Sameer Wankhede is illegally tapping phones: Nawab Malik&#039;s fresh salvo on NCB official

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has made one more allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede. Today (October 26), Malik accused Wankhede of illegally tapping phones and also announced that he will hand over a letter on the official's 'misdeeds' to the agency head.

"Sameer Wankhede, through two persons in Mumbai and Thane, is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people," said Malik, who has been targeting Wankhede after his son-in-law's arrest. Malik also claimed that Wankhede had sought the call detail record (CDR) of his family member from the police. Wankhede in his affidavit submitted to a Mumbai court on Monday (October 25) claimed he was under a "lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation".

The official had also claimed that he was being personally targeted by a well-known political figure (Malik), and the only reason he can fathom is that the NCB had arrested "this person's son-in-law Sameer Khan". Malik said he is forwarding a letter written by "someone in NCB" about the various illegal activities of Wankhede' to the agency's DG S N Pradhan. The NCP minister said the NCB should investigate the 26 allegations in the letter claiming an extortion racket being run within the anti-drugs agency.

Also read:  Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court

"As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede," the minister tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

