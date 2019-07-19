close

Babri demolition case

SC asks Lucknow court to complete Babri demolition case trial in 9 months

The Supreme Court also granted an extension of service to judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the case.

SC asks Lucknow court to complete Babri demolition case trial in 9 months

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a lower court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow to conclude the trial in the Babri demolition case within a period of nine months. The top court also granted an extension of service to judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the case.

Yadav, a special judge, was slated to retire on September 30, but was granted a six-month extension by the apex court. According to news agency ANI, the judge had earlier written to the Supreme Court stating that he would need more time to complete the trial.

The case was registered against top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Babri demolition caseSupreme Court
