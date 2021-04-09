Schools, colleges shut in these 13 states due to rise in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, a total of 13 states have till now closed their schools, colleges and all educational institutions. On Friday, the Delhi government announced to shut its schools and colleges across the state-UT. "Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today.

Here's the list of states where schools and colleges have been shut due to rising cases of coronavirus:

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Chhattisgarh

Jammu

Puducherry

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Punjab

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

Schools have been shut ever since the pandemic broke out last year but for those from Classes 9 to 12 had resumed their classes. The board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are slated for May-June.

Several other states and Union territories have also closed down schools and colleges to curb the surging infections.

Delhi on Thursday reported 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As per the daily health bulletin, the total positive cases in the city now stand at 6,98,005, including 23,181 active cases and 6,63,667 recoveries. So far, 11,157 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.