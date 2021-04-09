हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Schools

Schools, colleges shut in these 13 states due to rise in COVID-19 cases

On Friday, the Delhi government announced to shut all its schools and colleges across the state-UT. Altogether, 13 states have so far have instructed all educational institution to remain shut till further orders.

Schools, colleges shut in these 13 states due to rise in COVID-19 cases
PTI photo

NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, a total of 13 states have till now closed their schools, colleges and all educational institutions. On Friday, the Delhi government announced to shut its schools and colleges across the state-UT. "Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today.

Here's the list of states where schools and colleges have been shut due to rising cases of coronavirus:

 

Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Chhattisgarh
Jammu
Puducherry
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Punjab
Bihar
Rajasthan 
Haryana

Schools have been shut ever since the pandemic broke out last year but for those from Classes 9 to 12 had resumed their classes. The board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are slated for May-June.

Several other states and Union territories have also closed down schools and colleges to curb the surging infections.

Delhi on Thursday reported 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

Live TV

As per the daily health bulletin, the total positive cases in the city now stand at 6,98,005, including 23,181 active cases and 6,63,667 recoveries. So far, 11,157 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

