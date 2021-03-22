हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand schools

Schools reopened from February can charge full fee, says Uttarakhand government

The Uttarakhand education department has issued an order stating that the schools which reopened in February can charge full fees from the students of Classes VI to IX and XI.

File Photo

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand education department has issued an order stating that the schools which reopened in February can charge full fees from the students of Classes VI to IX and XI. Earlier, the schools were allowed to charge only the tuition fees since they were only providing online classes.

The notice issued by the Dehradun authorities is in regard to the fee cycle of classes 6th to 8th and classes 9th to 11th.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government on February 4 had issued a notification allowing the school in the state to commence physical classes from February 8. 

Additionally, the state government has also directed the parents to make sure the overdue school fees are paid off before the school commences in the state. 

Tags:
Uttarakhand schoolsuttarakhand school boardClass 9thclass 11thEducation
