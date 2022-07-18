SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Grade A posts at sebi.gov.in, check salary and other details here
SEBI Recruitment 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking for new employees. Interested and qualified candidates should apply via official website. Scroll down for more detail.
SEBI Recruitment 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a job advertisement inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - Information Technology. From July 14, 2022, eligible candidates can apply through SEBI's official website. According to the official notification, the registration deadline is July 31, 2022. Applicants will be called for the Phase I Online Examination and Paper 1 of the Phase 2 Exam on August 27, 2022, and the Phase 2 Exam will be held on September 24, 2022.
SEBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration begins: July 14, 2022
- SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration ends: July 31, 2022
- Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for OnLine Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS
- Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022
- Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022
- Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated
SEBI Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill upto 24 posts in Information Technology.
Vacancy Breakup:
- UR: 11 posts
- OBC: 5 posts
- SC: 4 posts
- ST: 3 posts
- EWS: 1
SEBI Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in any discipline plus a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/information technology from a recognised University/Institute.
SEBI Recruitment 2022, Direct link here
SEBI Jobs 2022: Grade A Salary
Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
SEBI Vacancies 2022: Grade A Application Fee
- Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000 as application fee cum intimation charges.
- SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100 as intimation charges.
SEBI Jobs 2022, download the official notification here
SEBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 31, 2022, through the official website, sebi.gov.in.
