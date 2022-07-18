SEBI Recruitment 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a job advertisement inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - Information Technology. From July 14, 2022, eligible candidates can apply through SEBI's official website. According to the official notification, the registration deadline is July 31, 2022. Applicants will be called for the Phase I Online Examination and Paper 1 of the Phase 2 Exam on August 27, 2022, and the Phase 2 Exam will be held on September 24, 2022.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration begins: July 14, 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration ends: July 31, 2022

Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for OnLine Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS

Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022

Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated

SEBI Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill upto 24 posts in Information Technology.

Vacancy Breakup:

UR: 11 posts

OBC: 5 posts

SC: 4 posts

ST: 3 posts

EWS: 1

SEBI Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in any discipline plus a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/information technology from a recognised University/Institute.

SEBI Recruitment 2022, Direct link here

Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

SEBI Vacancies 2022: Grade A Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000 as application fee cum intimation charges.

SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100 as intimation charges.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 31, 2022, through the official website, sebi.gov.in.