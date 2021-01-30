हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla hopes to launch new vaccine Covovax by June 2021

The chief of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla announced that the company is looking forward to launch a second coronavirus vaccine, which if approved, could be India's third COVID-19 vaccine. Covishield has been developed by SII in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla hopes to launch new vaccine Covovax by June 2021
File photo

New Delhi: The chief of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Saturday (January 30, 2021) announced that the company is looking forward to launch a second coronavirus vaccine, which if approved, could be India's third COVID-19 vaccine.

The SII has claimed that Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials, has shown 'excellent efficacy results' against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!"

On January 16, India began a nation-wide inoculation drive after the drug regulator DCGI approved two vaccines - the SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use.

Covishield has been developed in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

