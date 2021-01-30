Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla hopes to launch new vaccine Covovax by June 2021

New Delhi: The chief of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Saturday (January 30, 2021) announced that the company is looking forward to launch a second coronavirus vaccine, which if approved, could be India's third COVID-19 vaccine.

The SII has claimed that Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials, has shown 'excellent efficacy results' against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!"

Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021! — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 30, 2021

On January 16, India began a nation-wide inoculation drive after the drug regulator DCGI approved two vaccines - the SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use.

Covishield has been developed in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

Live TV