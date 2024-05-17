New Delhi: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit hits out at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and said that people will only remember the 'liquor scam' whenever they see Kejriwal and the party during the campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

"I think wherever he'll go for the poll campaign, the people will remember the liquor scam, even in Punjab. People will also see big bottles in front of them when they see Kejriwal," Shah said.

Shah also counters Kejriwal for saying he "won't have to go to jail if you vote for me" during his roadshow in Punjab's Amritsar. Shah said that there is no bigger contempt of the Supreme Court than this.

"There can be no bigger contempt than this. Will the Supreme Court make decisions on crime based on (electoral) victory or defeat? I am not saying it; Kejriwal ji is saying it," he said.

During an interview with ANI, Amit Shah responded to BJP's plan B in an ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. he said that PM Modi will come to power again with a full majority and there is no need for plan B.

"Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed). I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority..." Shah said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader also countered Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao's remarks on the North-South divide on Friday. Shah said that the South as a separate country was highly objectable

Reacting to the North-South divide Shah said, "This country can never be divided again. A senior Congress leader had said that divide North India and South India, and Congress did not distance itself from this statement. The people of the country should think about the agenda of Congress."

While expressing his confidence, Shah asserted that BJP will perform better in south India in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls. He said, "The BJP is going to become the largest party in five southern states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka."