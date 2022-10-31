topStories
NewsIndia
SHARAD PAWAR

Sharad Pawar's health deteriorates, NCP chief admitted to Mumbai hospital

Sharad Pawar, 81, has been taken to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and will remain admitted for the next three days, his party NCP said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sharad Pawar's health deteriorates, NCP chief admitted to Mumbai hospital

New Delhi: Due to ill health, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his party said on Monday (October 31, 2022).

The 81-year-old former Union minister has been taken to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and will remain admitted for the next three days, the NCP said in a statement.

"According to the request made by the state general secretary of the party Shivajirao Garje through an official letter, all office bearers and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party should not gather outside the hospital," the NCP said.

The veteran leader is scheduled to join the Congress' Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 8, a day after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded.

Live Tv

Sharad Pawarsharad pawar healthNCP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series