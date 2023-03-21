SheIsAmazon: Women Amazonians challenge Gender Stereotypes

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the incredible achievements of women throughout history and to recognize the challenges and barriers they continue to face. Women have the potential to make invaluable contributions in corporate settings, and by prioritizing equity and inclusion, companies can unlock this potential to its fullest. This may be achieved by actively fostering growth pathways for women, including providing opportunities for career advancement, leadership development, mentorship, and creating a positive and empathetic workplace.

In line with its commitment to advancing inclusivity and diversity, Amazon continues to look for ways to amplify underrepresented cohorts of individuals and empower diverse communities and create greater impact as it grows. Amazon has implemented a number of initiatives over the years to boost the representation of women in the workforce. Programs like ‘Pinnacle’ and ‘Catapult’ were started in order to develop a diverse pipeline of future women leaders and address important issues like hiring, retaining, and advancing. A mechanism called ‘Conscience Keeper’, which involves a neutral party interjecting in biased conversations to ensure fairness and equity, is one of the programmes Amazon has established to combat implicit biases during talent reviews. Additionally, Amazon has put in place initiatives like Ramp Back to assist new mothers’ transition back to the workforce.

Amazon India's second edition of the #SheIsAmazon campaign, in line with this year's International Women’s Day theme - "Embrace Equity" aims to highlight the company’s initiatives focused on increasing opportunities for women and creating sustainable growth paths in the workforce. The campaign spotlights women who have been at the forefront of innovation and who serve as a role model or inspiration to others in the company.

The video accompanying the campaign, ‘Sassy Takes on Gender Stereotypes’ features a diverse group of women at Amazon challenging gender stereotypes in their own candid way. The women assert their presence in areas traditionally seen as male-dominated, such as driving, politics, boardrooms, and even space. They also challenge the notion that women are less skilled than men in specific areas, such as driving and cooking.

The video encourages women to be themselves and pursue their passions without fear of judgment. It promotes the message that women belong wherever they choose to be and have the ability to shape their own destinies. The campaign celebrates the unique strengths and contributions of women and encourages them to break free from societal norms and expectations.

