SHEKHAWATI UNIVERSITY

Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022 RELEASED at shekhauniexam.in- Here’s how to check

Shekhawati University Final Result 2022 has been released on August 31, 2022, for BA Exam. The results are now available on the website of Shekhawati University, shekhauniexam.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shekhawati University 2022: The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University, Sikar (RAJ.) conducted the Final BA Exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their BA Third Year Result 2022 on the website, shekhauniexam.in. Candidates should be aware that the link has been activated on the website and that the results are now available for download.  The result was declared on August 31, 2022.

Only the results of the candidates who took the exam have been released. Candidates should be aware that after entering their exam roll number, the results will display on the screen. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets RELEASED today at jeeadv.ac.in- Direct link here

Shekhawati University 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the website of Shekhawati University Exam – shekhauniexam.in
  • Then on the homepage click on the ticker which says ‘RESULT’
  • Once done, the result page will appear on the screen
  • Click on BA Part III ‘CLICK HERE’ option
  • Then the candidates have to enter the examination roll number
  • Click on submit option and then download the result
  • Please do keep a copy of the result for future references

The exams for the BA Third Year Course were held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University in Sikar (RAJ), which offers a number of bachelor's degree programmes, including BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. The university has announced the outcome.


 

