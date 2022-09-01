JEE Advanced 2022: Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay released the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets today, September 1, 2022. The official website, jeeadv.ac.in, will host the candidates' comments whenever they are made public. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Advanced Response sheets. Candidates may already download the JEE Advanced exam papers from IIT Bombay's website.

These JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys are provisional in nature, therefore applicants are free to raise their objections and challenge the results. On September 3, 2022, the JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys are expected to be made available. ALSO READ: MHT CET Answer key 2022 releasing TODAY for PCM, PCB group on cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

JEE Advanced 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates who desire to apply for admission to B.E., B.Tech., and other technical programs offered at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology across the nation must take the JEE Advanced exam. IIT Bombay organized the IIT JEE Exam this year.