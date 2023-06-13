Shillong Teer Result Today 13.06.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Lottery: Meghalaya's Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind game. The names of the winners have been announced depending on the number of arrows launched. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds can be seen on the official website meghalayateer.com for those who have purchased tickets for the Shillong Teer game on June 13.

Every day at 4 pm and 5 pm, the first and second-round winners of the Shillong Teer lottery game are announced. Shillong Teer is performed Monday through Saturday during the week. On Sundays, people in Shillong and other Meghalaya towns visit churches to pray.

There are 12 archery clubs in the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. In contrast to the majority of Indian lottery games, Shillong Teer is a legal game. The Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act established guidelines for its regulation.

Shillong Teer Lottery: Other competitions held in the state

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Shillong Teer Lottery: Here's how to check result

The Shillong Teer lottery results are announced on the official website, https://www.meghalayateer.com/.

You can view the winning numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game: Here's how to participate

Interested individuals can purchase tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery game for amounts ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Sales of tickets start each day, Monday through Saturday, at 10 a.m. The number of arrows fired in the first and second rounds of this game determines the winner, and picking the right amount can earn you money.

The game is played by 50 archers, each of whom can shoot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second. At the Polo Ground in Shillong, the archers get two minutes to finish each round of shooting. There are more than 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket counters located throughout Meghalaya's 11 districts, making it simple for interested parties to participate.