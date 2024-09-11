Shimla Sanjauli Mosque Dispute Explained: What Led To Protests, Clashes With Police?

The Sanjauli area of Shimla on Wednesday witnessed a dramatic escalation of tensions as protesters clashed with police over the issue of an allegedly illegal mosque construction. The situation intensified when demonstrators, many of whom were local residents, broke through barricades and marched toward Sanjauli demanding the demolition of unauthorized parts of a mosque. The protesters, waving the Indian flag and chanting slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Hindu Ekta Zindabad,’ were met with police resistance, which included mild lathi-charges and water cannons. At least five to six police officers and an equal number of protesters sustained injuries during the altercations.

What Is The Dispute About?

At the heart of the dispute is a five-story mosque in the Sanjauli area, which some Hindu organizations claim was constructed illegally. The controversy has its roots in accusations that the mosque's expansion from a single floor to five stories was carried out without proper authorization. Protesters argue that such unauthorized constructions threaten the local demographic balance and have called for an investigation into the backgrounds of local Muslims, suspecting that some may be illegal immigrants from Myanmar or Bangladesh.

Ownership and Construction Dispute

The Shimla Municipal Corporation claims that the mosque has been built on government land, and the Waqf Board has failed to provide ownership rights to the shrine. The Waqf Board, however, asserts that the land belongs to it and the extended construction was carried out in line with the rules. The court has asked the Waqf Board and the mosque committee to explain how the original single-floor mosque expanded into a five-story structure.

Legal Proceedings and Local Response

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has been actively involved in addressing the issue. The municipal court recently heard the matter and has scheduled the next hearing for October 5. During the hearing, the court questioned the Waqf Board and the mosque committee about the expansion of the mosque. The Waqf Board, which oversees the mosque, claimed that the construction was in accordance with regulations and that the land belongs to them. However, they have not provided sufficient documentation to substantiate their claims.

Rahul Sharma, representing the civic body, described the situation as a case of illegal construction and emphasized that the Waqf Board needs to justify how the structure expanded from a single floor to five stories. The board’s response has been criticized for lacking the necessary legal approvals for the extended construction.

Political Tensions

The dispute has taken a political turn, with the opposition BJP accusing the state government of delaying action against the alleged illegal construction. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the people not to give the issue a political color and maintain law and order

The state government has been criticized by BJP Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for allegedly delaying action against the purported illegal construction. Thakur argues that the government’s inaction has exacerbated the situation and allowed the dispute to fester.

History of the Dispute

The dispute dates back to 2010 when a case was registered regarding the raising of illegal construction in the mosque. Since then, four floors have been added to the single-story structure, with the extended construction taking place under successive governments.

Local figures, such as Maulvi Shahzad Imam, have defended the mosque, stating that its original construction dates back to 1947 and that the additional floors were built after 2010. Imam claims that the legal dispute over the property has been ongoing for 14 years, with the mosque expanding under successive governments.