Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav shot at in Mumbai, assailant arrested

An unidentified person opened fire on Shekhar Jadhav in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. He was rushed to Godrej Hospital and for treatment.

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav shot at in Mumbai, assailant arrested

New Delhi: A Shiv Sena leader was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him on Thursday morning in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. He was rushed to Godrej Hospital and for treatment.

The Shiv Sena functionary has been identified as Shekhar Jadhav. He sustained injuries on his hand during the attack. 

As per reports, the gunman was nabbed by the residents of the area and they later handed him over to the police. The motive behind the attack is still not clear. 

A probe has been launched and an investigation is currently underway.  

