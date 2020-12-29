Shocking! 3 graduate siblings kept locked in room for 10 years in Gujarat

In a heart-wrenching incident, three siblings were kept locked in a room for nearly a decade in Rajkot, Gujarat. The three siblings, aged between 30 to 42 years, were rescued by an NGO ‘Saathi Seva Group’ that works for the homeless. It is learnt that all three siblings are well-educated with university degrees.

The father of the three siblings claimed that the two brothers and the sister decided to lock themselves up in a room after the death of their mother. The three malnourished siblings were rescued from a dirty room after the NGO was tipped off about their condition. The members of the NGO went to their home on Sunday evening and broke open the door of the room which had no access to sunlight. The NGO members said that the room in which the three siblings were staying for the last ten years reeking of human faeces. Stale food was present in the room.

The siblings - 42-year-old Amrish Mehta, 39-year-old Meghna Mehta and 30-year-old Bhavesh Mehta were found sleeping on the floor. The three siblings had matted hair and long beards and they were looking like beggars.

Their father Naveenbhai Mehta said Amrish was a practicing lawyer with BA, LLB degrees, while Meghna is an MA in Psychology. Bhavesh has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and was a cricket player.

Naveenbhai Mehta claimed that all three siblings decided not to go outside the home much after their mother started keeping ill in 1986. After the death of their mother, the siblings completely shut off from the outside world. Mehta said that he used to leave the food outside their room every day. The father also accused some relatives of doing black magic on his children.

Rajkot police is yet to lodged a complaint in this matter.

(With agency inputs)