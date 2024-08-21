Advertisement
Shocking Viral Video: Black SUV Drags Man, Then Slams Into Another Car Head-On, Leaves 4 Injured

Preliminary investigations suggest that the violent clash stemmed from longstanding animosity between the two groups, though further details have yet to be uncovered.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Thane: Tuesday evening on the Badlapur-Ambernath road took a dangerous turn when a violent clash between two groups driving SUVs left at least four people injured. The incident, which quickly went viral online, has shaken the community and raised concerns about escalating road rage in the region. The confrontation unfolded when a black Tata Harrier and a white Toyota Fortuner, driven by members of rival groups, collided in a dramatic and aggressive manner. 

Now circulating widely on social media, the video captured the black SUV forcefully ramming into the white Fortuner, then reversing and crashing into it head-on. The footage reveals a chaotic scene on the busy road, with onlookers watching in shock as the vehicles collided with a loud crash. According to reports, inside the white SUV, a mother and child were seated in the back. The severity of the collision caused some bystanders to be hit and dragged for a short distance, adding to the chaos and danger of the situation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the violent clash stemmed from longstanding animosity between the two groups, though further details have yet to be uncovered.

