Deoghar/ Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while speaking at a rally at the temple town of Deoghar cautioned against 'short-cut' politics based on populism, which he said can lead to a "short-circuit" of a nation. Modi also asserted at a separate function at Patna on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly that India was the "mother of all democracies". He said the nation drew from the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a "mature democracy".

"India is a democracy because we believe in `Samanjasya' (harmony). We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies," he claimed.

He recalled that the state was home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world.

"Many people say that democracy came to India because of western influence. By doing so they undermine the legacy of Bihar," the PM said, recalling events like Champaran Satyagrah of Mahatma Gandhi to make his point.

India on its way to becoming a mature democracy

He also said the nation was "on its way to becoming a mature democracy" which was evident from "better attendance of lawmakers inside Parliament and state assemblies" and "discarding of obsolete laws".

Addressing a BJP organised public rally at Deoghar after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the Prime Minister said that those who indulge in "short-cut politics" would not have got such projects done.

Modi also said India is land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped "us as a better society and country", as he spoke at the public meeting, held ahead of the auspicious "Shravani Mela'.

"The government is making investments to provide modern infrastructure at places associated with faith, spirituality and historical importance," he said, referring to Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Baidyanath temple here.

Urging people to refrain from politics based on populist measures, Modi said it is a challenge before the country.

"The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on it can have short-circuit... It can destroy a country," Modi said.

"It is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting short-cut politics without thinking about far-reaching consequences," the PM said.

While some analysts saw this as a reference to opposition-led state governments that have taken costly populist measures, others wondered whether it was a veiled reference to events in Sri Lanka where the government has been overturned by a popular upsurge following an economic crisis that came about after a spending splurge.

Emphasising his belief that freebies are not good for any nation in the long run, Modi asked "If the government gives everything for free, then from where will it garner money to build infrastructure."

Earlier, it was all about 'Satta Bhav', now it's about `Seva bhav'

Earlier, it was all about `Satta Bhav' (to enjoy power) now it is about `Seva bhav' (will to do service), Modi said. The BJP government is taking development everywhere, to everyone, he added.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister unveiled multiple projects in Jharkhand, flagged off a Kolkata-bound Indigo flight from the new 653-acre airport, built at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

Modi said the new initiatives would go a long way in boosting development in eastern India.

The prime minister also stated that the projects, totaling Rs 16,800 crore, would give a huge impetus to Jharkhand's connectivity, and strengthen sectors such as energy, health, faith and tourism.

"When steps are taken to improve the lives of common citizens, national assets are created and new opportunities of national development emerge...The new projects not only benefit Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal but also accelerate development in east India," he said.