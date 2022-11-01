Shrikant Tyagi to launch 'CAMPAIGN against BJP' soon for 'unfairly targeting' him

Muzaffarnagar: Shrikant Tyagi, the Noida-based politician, who was jailed for assaulting and abusing a woman at his society, will be launching a campaign against the ruling BJP soon for “unfairly targeting” him. According to IANS, he will launch the campaign against the BJP with the support of his Tyagi community, which had mobilised support for his release from Noida jail.

After getting released from jail, Shrikant Tyagi held a meeting with members of the Tyagi community in Muzaffarnagar on Monday evening and said that the community was planning to hold a gathering of the Tyagi-Brahmin societies soon.

Tyagi was booked under the Gangsters Act and relevant IPC sections after he abused and shoved a woman resident of his Grand Omaxe Society in Noida following an argument over illegal encroachments a few months ago. He was caught on camera and was arrested after the video went viral.

He said that the members of Tyagi society, who are also BJP workers, are feeling insecure. "We are going to take a big decision in the coming days, which will be announced after holding a massive rally in the NCR, soon." Shrikant Tyagi has been visiting villages that have a sizeable Tyagi population in this regard.

"Shrikant Tyagi has been unfairly targeted. We are planning to confront the BJP, and we will elect a member who belongs to our community," said Mangram Tyagi, a prominent leader of the community.

Addressing the gathering of the Tyagi Samaj, Shrikant said, "I accept that misbehaving with any woman is wrong, but is it wrong to protect one`s honour? That was the reaction to the action. I was just protecting my honour, that was my only fault and for it, I was booked under the Gangster Act and many more sections." He also alleged that a section of BJP leaders had plotted and planned against him for political reasons.

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman, a resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B after he was challenged by her. He was also caught on camera hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area. In the wake of the controversy, the BJP denied any links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act, among other charges.

Tyagi was lodged in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9 and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court recently.

(With IANS Inputs)