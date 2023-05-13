Siddaramaiah Says Karnataka Mandate Against Narendra Modi, Hails Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said that the mandate of Karnataka is against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. He said that the prime minister campaigned in Karnataka 20 times which no other PM has done in the past. "The mandate is against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM Modi came to Karnataka 20 times. No PM in the past campaigned like this," said Siddaramaiah on his party's victory in Karnataka elections. He said that this is the victory of a secular party as people of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised.

"Proud workers and fans of Congress Party, congratulations and my thanks to all of you who continuously worked day and night, forgetting meals and rest, on behalf of the Congress party candidates. In the Varuna constituency where I am contesting, not only from all corners of the state, but also from other states have come and campaigned for me out of love and respect for me. I have not even been able to meet them and thank them. This love and admiration is the strength of me and the Congress party. My heartfelt thanks to all of them. I have a special appeal to our party workers: You have left home and family to work for the election. Now take some time off and spend time with parents, wife and children. Our honest struggle will definitely bear fruit," said Siddaramaiah on Twitter.

While the Congress is leading on around 122 seats, Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that his party will cross the 130-seat mark. "We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory for the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP government. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in enthusing the cadre of the party," added Siddaramaiah.

The current leader of the opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress party's probable CM candidate, Siddaramaiah said that the result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. "I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become Prime Minister of the country," he said.

The leads in the Karnataka polls indicated a clear majority for the Congress. Reacting to its victory, Congress termed the win as a loss for PM Modi, as the BJP had made its election campaign a 'referendum on the PM'.

"As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!" said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet. He alleged that PM Modi injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation but the BJP failed in its attempt.