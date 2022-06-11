हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala would have turned 29 today: Punjab Congress, fans remember singer-turned politician

Punjab Congress tweeted from their social media handle today: "We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary.  He will always stay with us in our hearts."  

Sidhu Moosewala would have turned 29 today: Punjab Congress, fans remember singer-turned politician

New Delhi: If things were otherwise, Punjabi rapper-politician Sidhu Moosewala would have turned a year older today (June 11, 2022). But fate dealt a cruel blow as Moosewala was shot dead two weeks ago near his hometown Mansa in Punjab. His untimely death has left a void in the heart of his fans as social media is flooded with special wishes as fans are showering immense love on the late singer and sharing the popular songs sung by the singer. Punjab Congress also tweeted from their social media handle today: "We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary.  He will always stay with us in our hearts."

 

Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry are also remembering him. His energetic songs and persona have completely transformed the music industry. He was one of the most famous Punjabi singers of his generation and carried a massive fan following. 

Student activist MP Saharan also took to Twitter to wish the later singer. "Happy birthday Sidhu Moosewala Legends never die, always in our heart," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday. HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing. During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified. Out of them, the role of four in the murder has been established. The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidhu MoosewalaSidhu Moosewala birth anniversarySidhu Moosewala birthday
Next
Story

Nupur Sharma comment row: Jharkhand CM appeals for peace amid violence in state over Prophet controversy

Must Watch

PT10M26S

Mastermind of Prayagraj Violence Javed Ahmed got Arrested