New Delhi: If things were otherwise, Punjabi rapper-politician Sidhu Moosewala would have turned a year older today (June 11, 2022). But fate dealt a cruel blow as Moosewala was shot dead two weeks ago near his hometown Mansa in Punjab. His untimely death has left a void in the heart of his fans as social media is flooded with special wishes as fans are showering immense love on the late singer and sharing the popular songs sung by the singer. Punjab Congress also tweeted from their social media handle today: "We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary. He will always stay with us in our hearts."

We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary. He will always stay with us in our hearts. #LegendsNeverDie #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/l4uljxXVJa — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) June 11, 2022

Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry are also remembering him. His energetic songs and persona have completely transformed the music industry. He was one of the most famous Punjabi singers of his generation and carried a massive fan following.

Student activist MP Saharan also took to Twitter to wish the later singer. "Happy birthday Sidhu Moosewala Legends never die, always in our heart," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday. HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing. During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified. Out of them, the role of four in the murder has been established. The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

