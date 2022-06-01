NEW DELHI: Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is believed to be behind the sensational murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is reportedly not cooperating during interrogation, say police sources according to news agency ANI.

It may be noted that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has surfaced in the singer’s murder after his close aide claimed responsibility for it on social media. Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab`s Mansa district. A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, He was currently lodged in Tihar Jail and is now interrogated by the special cell.

Lawrence Bishnoi is being interrogated in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. During interrogation with the police, Lawrence said that he had nothing to do with Moosewala`s murder and he is also disassociating himself from the social media post in which his gang member Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.

According to sources, at present, the police are making efforts to find out who is involved in the murder conspiracy and who helped logistically and where did the shooters come from. "Lawrence and Goldy Brar use new shooters every time so that the police can`t reach them easily and even if they reach, they can`t link it with them," said sources.

According to police sources, "The relationship between these gangsters associated with Punjab is decades old. They all are part of Punjab university politics, friendship and enmity started from the university campus", added sources.

According to sources, apart from taking revenge for the murder of Vicky Muthikheda, the reason behind the murder is also the business of the music industry.

"Gangster Vicky from Punjab used to invest money on new artists who want to make their career in the singing profession and helped them in launching their albums and later they (ganagsters) used to claim and demand their share in the earnings. Therefore, there is also an angle in the investigation whether there is an attempt to establish the gangster`s dominance over the music industry behind the murder incident,’’ police sources said.

Apart from this, the police have also got information that all the shooters, and criminals of Punjab, big or small, are in touch with these gangsters despite the fact that they are lodged in jail.

Moreover, Moosewala`s manager is also allegedly involved in Vicky`s murder. During interrogation, Lawrence told that Goldy Brar had received information that Moosewala had helped his manager to flee abroad, who is allegedly linked with Vicky Muthikheda`s murder.

According to sources, it has been found in the investigation that whatever messages are being sent on social media about the murder, they are either being sent from abroad or through a VPN.

Delhi Police said that it had been investigating Goldy Brar for allegedly planning several murders from Canada. The police further said that, despite Brar living outside the country and Lawrence sitting in jail, the gangsters were still able to plan murders in the country.