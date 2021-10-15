हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Singhu border murder

Singhu border murder: FIR lodged under IPC 302, police secure ‘vital clues’ from crime scene

The mutilated body of the victim, Lakhbir Singh, was found tied to a police barricade with his hands chopped off.

Singhu border murder: FIR lodged under IPC 302, police secure 'vital clues' from crime scene
Credit: Twitter (ANI)

New Delhi: The Haryana police have registered a murder case under IPC 302 and 34 in connection with the gruesome killing of a man at the Singhu border on Friday (October 15).

ADGP Rohtak Sandeep Khirwar said that the forensic team has examined the crime scene and collected vital clues.

“We have registered a case under IPC 302/34. The forensic team has examined the scene of crime. Postmortem is underway. We have some suspect names, will make headway soon,” said Khirwar.

The mutilated body of the victim, Lakhbir Singh, was found tied to a police barricade with his hands chopped off.

“At about 5 this morning, a man's body was found tied to a barricade in a mutilated condition. We have collected vital clues from the crime scene, arrests are expected soon. The probe is on,” said JS Randhawa, SP Sonipat.

Meanwhile, a Nihang group at the protest site on Singhu border had claimed responsibility for the brutal murder over sacrilege to the ‘Sarbaloh Granth’.

“The Nihangs said that the incident took place because Lakhbir attempted to commit sacrilege to the ‘Sarbaloh Granth’. It is been reported that this deceased had been staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time,” said Samyukt Kisan Morcha in a statement.

Condemning the incident, the SKM distanced itself from the Nihangs saying “both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased, have no relation with SKM”.

Singhu border murder, Singhu border, Farm protests, Samyukt Kisan Morcha
