SKM condemns Singhu border murder, suspects conspiracy against movement

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday (October 15) issued a statement condemning the gruesome killing of Lakhbir Singh at Kundli. The group distanced itself from the Nihangs who have claimed the responsibility for the heinous act.

“We want to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased, have no relation with SKM. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands,” said SKM in a statement.

“This peaceful and democratic movement is opposed to violence in any form,” the statement added.

SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal alleged that there could be a conspiracy to give a religious colour to the farmers’ movement.

“(An) attempt is being made to make morcha into a religious issue, seemingly a conspiracy. It should be probed,” Dallewal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh from Cheema Kala village of Punjab. The body was found near the staging area of the anti-farm law protest site where the farmers have been demonstrating against the three farm laws for the past 10 months.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons.

Copy of the FIR that has been lodged against an unknown person, in connection with the death of a man whose mutilated body was found hanging at the spot (Kundli, Sonipat), where farmers' protest is underway. pic.twitter.com/8uGwn8TrTz — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, one Baba Singh Balwan has claimed responsibility for the act. He shared a Facebook live post in relation to the incident which was later removed.

According to sources in Haryana police, some of the culprits have been identified based on the video and efforts are on to catch the absconders.

Live TV