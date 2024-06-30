Smita Sabharwal UPSC Success Story: From Topping National Exams to Becoming an IAS Officer at 23

IAS Smita Sabharwal Success Story: Candidates preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam often dedicate 14 to 15 hours of study each day. However, achieving success in the first attempt is nearly impossible for many. As a result, most candidates continue to work harder, believing firmly in their potential. Such is the story of IAS Smita Sabharwal, who secured the fourth rank in her second attempt, setting a remarkable example. Here’s a look at her inspiring journey.

Consistent Excellence from the Start

Smita Sabharwal achieved success in the UPSC exam in her second attempt. She couldn't even qualify for the prelims in her first attempt. Smita cracked the UPSC exam at the age of 23. Known for her academic excellence since childhood, Smita also topped her board exams.

Originally from Darjeeling, IAS Smita's father, Colonel PK Das, is a retired Army officer. Smita, who calls herself an "army brat," received her schooling at St. Ann’s in Marredpally, Hyderabad, where she secured an All India First Rank in her 12th-grade exams. She then went on to earn a B.Com degree from St. Francis College for Women.

Active on Social Media

IAS Smita Sabharwal is among the most active IAS officers on social media. She has over 400,000 followers on Twitter, where she frequently shares her views on women's issues. Additionally, she often posts pictures and videos on Instagram. Smita’s work as an IAS officer is highly appreciated, and she continues to inspire many with her dedication and commitment.

Smita’s story exemplifies the power of perseverance and hard work. Despite an initial setback, her determination led her to achieve great success and set a precedent for future UPSC aspirants.