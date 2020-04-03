हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Social distancing norms flouted at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, may become new coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot

The Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi is one the biggest markets in the city and since fruits and vegetables are classified as essential goods the market place is open even in lockdown.

Social distancing norms flouted at Delhi&#039;s Azadpur Mandi, may become new coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot

New Delhi: The Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi is one the biggest markets in the city and since fruits and vegetables are classified as essential goods the market place is open even in lockdown.

On the tenth day of the nation wide lockdown, the Zee News team at Azadpur Mandi noticed that there was no COVID-19 precautions like social distancing being followed in the market. 

india lockdown, coronavirus india

Vegetables and fruits are being sold in Azadpur market in a crowd of thousands everyday.

Shop keepers from all over the city come here, they sell their produce all through the day and come in contact with several people. 

india lockdown, coronavirus india

This increases the risk of spreading the coronavirus through surface and it could reach any where. 

If an infected person reaches a place like Mandi, then it can be a threat to thousands.

In these circumstances, the risk of community transmission also increases by a manifold.

india lockdown, coronavirus india

So far, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 2301 which includes 156 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 56 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 10.40 am. 

As many as 232 new cases were reported in the last 12 hours.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus Indiacoronavirus updatesCOVID-19
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi’s video message over COVID-19 crisis gets thumbs up from his colleagues, Opposition calls it 'mere symbolism'

Must Watch

PT14M20S

PM Modi appreciates the discipline of countrymen during the lockdown