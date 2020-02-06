Someone had to become PM, so a line was drawn to divide India: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday trained his guns at former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that the partition resulted as "someone had to become prime minister". He added that for this reason a line was drawn and India partitioned. PM Modi while replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President`s address spoke about the partition of India while outlining the oppression being faced by 'Hindus, Sikhs and other minority' segments in Pakistan.

Recalling the Nehru-Liaquat pact signed in 1950, PM Modi said that it was to protect religious minorities in Pakistan from discrimination. "Why did a secular and visionary leader like Nehru use the term 'religious minorities' and not ‘all minorities’?"

The Prime Minister in his speech referred to the thought process of the previous governments which were on the same lines. He quoted the first Nehru who favoured amending the law, if required, to ensure that minority refugees from neighbouring countries be granted protection by India.

Reiterating on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), PM Modi yet again clarified that the law "will not impact any Indian practicing any faith". "I want to clearly state- with the CAA coming, there will be no impact on any citizen of India, practising any faith," asserted PM Modi. "Much has been said about CAA, ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress he asked that a party which speaks about secularism not remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh violence. "Does a party that keeps talking about secularism not remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh violence. It was shameful. In addition, they did not make efforts to punish the guilty. A person who was associated with the violence has been rewarded as Chief Minister of a state by them," said the PM.

He added, "Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian."

PM Modi took a jibe at the Opposition saying that those talking about respect for the Constitution never implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir. "Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades. Who made Kashmir only about land grabbing? Who made Kashmir's identity only about bombs and guns? Can anyone forget that dark night of January? In reality, Kashmiri identity is closely linked with harmony."

He added, "Who brought Emergency? Who trampled over Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above need to get a deeper knowledge of our Constitution."

Speaking on infrastructure, PM Modi said, "We are moving ahead with an infrastructure project of 100 lakh crore in the coming days. Development of infrastructure promotes the economy and employment. Among the things that will drive India's progress is next-generation infrastructure. In the earlier days, infrastructure creation brought "economic opportunities" for a select few. Not any more. We have made this sector transparent and are working to boost connectivity."

"Stand up India, Startup India, Mudra; they are adding prosperity in the lives of many. A substantial number of Mudra beneficiaries are women. We are working on labour reforms and that too after consulting the labour unions," added the PM.