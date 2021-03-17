Son slaps mother, woman dies on the spot: Watch DNA's special report with Sudhir Chaudhary

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident that took place in Delhi, a woman has died after her son slapped her. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media where the 76-year old woman is seen being slapped by her on the face, following which, she fell on the ground and died on the spot.

According to police, there was a dispute between the 42-year old man and his neighbour over parking vehicles and the son wanted to fight with the neighbour. However, during the argument, when his mother tried to calm him, he hit her in the face. The police has now arrested the person.

WATCH: 42-year-old man's mother dies after being hit by her son over a parking dispute.#ZeeNewsForever pic.twitter.com/NFl7P7LHMu — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) March 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a report from the police over a woman's death. Taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, the DCW sent a notice to the Bindapur police station in-charge, asking for a copy of the FIR, action-taken report and steps taken by police to ensure the safety and security of the elderly citizens.

It has also asked police to submit the case-related details by next Tuesday.