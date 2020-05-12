Special trains: Full list, timings and key details for booking tickets online on IRCTC

India railway gears up to resume its services on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) nearly two months after it suspended its passenger operations in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Indian railways released a list of 30 trains - 15 pairs of return trips which will be carrying passengers from one destination to another. The trains will run from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.
Here's the full list of trains with timing and destination details:
|S.No.
|Train No
|From
|Dep.Time
|To
|Arr.Time
|Frequency
|1
|2301
|Howrah
|1705
|New Delhi
|1000
|Daily
|2
|2302
|New Delhi
|1655
|Howrah
|955
|Daily
|3
|2951
|Mumbai Central
|1730
|New Delhi
|905
|Daily
|4
|2952
|New Delhi
|1655
|Mumbai Central
|845
|Daily
|5
|2957
|Ahmedabad
|1820
|New Delhi
|800
|Daily
|6
|2958
|New Delhi
|2025
|Ahmedabad
|1005
|Daily
|7
|2309
|Rajendranagar (T) (Patna)
|1920
|New Delhi
|740
|Daily
|8
|2310
|New Delhi
|1715
|Rajendranagar (T) (Patna)
|530
|Daily
|9
|2691
|Bengaluru
|2030
|New Delhi
|555
|Daily
|10
|2692
|New Delhi
|2115
|Bengaluru
|640
|Daily
|11
|2424
|New Delhi
|1645
|Dibrugarh
|700
|Daily
|12
|2423
|Dibrugarh
|2110
|New Delhi
|1015
|Daily
|13
|2442
|New Delhi
|1600
|Bilaspur
|1200
|Biweekly
|14
|2441
|Bilaspur
|1440
|New Delhi
|1055
|Biweekly
|15
|2823
|Bhubaneswar
|1000
|New Delhi
|1045
|Daily
|16
|2824
|New Delhi
|1705
|Bhubaneswar
|1725
|Daily
|17
|2425
|New Delhi
|2110
|Jammu Tawi
|545
|Daily
|18
|2426
|Jammu Tawi
|2010
|New Delhi
|500
|Daily
|19
|2434
|New Delhi
|1600
|Chennai Central
|2040
|Biweekly (W, F)
|20
|2433
|Chennai Central
|635
|New Delhi
|1030
|Biweekly (F, Su)
|21
|2454
|New Delhi
|1530
|Ranchi
|1000
|Biweekly (W, S)
|22
|2453
|Ranchi
|1740
|New Delhi
|1055
|Biweekly (Th, Su)
|23
|2414
|New Delhi
|1125
|Madgaon
|1250
|Biweekly (F, S)
|24
|2413
|Madgaon
|1030
|New Delhi
|1240
|Biweekly (M, Su)
|25
|2438
|New Delhi
|1600
|Secunderabad
|1400
|Weekly (Sun)
|26
|2437
|Secunderabad
|1315
|New Delhi
|1040
|Weekly (Wed)
|27
|2432
|New Delhi
|1125
|Thiruvananthapuram
|525
|Triweekly (T, W, Su)
|28
|2431
|Thiruvananthapuram
|1945
|New Delhi
|1240
|Triweekly (T, Th, F)
|29
|2501
|Agartala
|1900
|New Delhi
|1120
|Weekly (Mon)
|30
|2502
|New Delhi
|1950
|Agartala
|1330
|Weekly (Wed)
The train tickets can only be booked online using the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or mobile app. Booking of tickets through 'agents'-both IRCTC agents and Railway Agents - will not be permitted. The advance reservation period will be for 7 days, and people with only confirmed tickets will be able to travel. Notably, current, tatkal, and premium tatkal booking will also not be permitted.
As per the railway guidelines during coronavirus outbreak, passengers have to be at the station 90 minutes in advance, and entry will be stopped 15 minutes before the trains leave. The Ministry of Railways will also ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter or board a train.