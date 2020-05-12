Special trains: Full list, timings and key details for booking tickets online on IRCTC

India railway gears up to resume its services on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) nearly two months after it suspended its passenger operations in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Indian railways released a list of 30 trains - 15 pairs of return trips which will be carrying passengers from one destination to another. The trains will run from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Here's the full list of trains with timing and destination details:

S.No. Train No From Dep.Time To Arr.Time Frequency 1 2301 Howrah 1705 New Delhi 1000 Daily 2 2302 New Delhi 1655 Howrah 955 Daily 3 2951 Mumbai Central 1730 New Delhi 905 Daily 4 2952 New Delhi 1655 Mumbai Central 845 Daily 5 2957 Ahmedabad 1820 New Delhi 800 Daily 6 2958 New Delhi 2025 Ahmedabad 1005 Daily 7 2309 Rajendranagar (T) (Patna) 1920 New Delhi 740 Daily 8 2310 New Delhi 1715 Rajendranagar (T) (Patna) 530 Daily 9 2691 Bengaluru 2030 New Delhi 555 Daily 10 2692 New Delhi 2115 Bengaluru 640 Daily 11 2424 New Delhi 1645 Dibrugarh 700 Daily 12 2423 Dibrugarh 2110 New Delhi 1015 Daily 13 2442 New Delhi 1600 Bilaspur 1200 Biweekly 14 2441 Bilaspur 1440 New Delhi 1055 Biweekly 15 2823 Bhubaneswar 1000 New Delhi 1045 Daily 16 2824 New Delhi 1705 Bhubaneswar 1725 Daily 17 2425 New Delhi 2110 Jammu Tawi 545 Daily 18 2426 Jammu Tawi 2010 New Delhi 500 Daily 19 2434 New Delhi 1600 Chennai Central 2040 Biweekly (W, F) 20 2433 Chennai Central 635 New Delhi 1030 Biweekly (F, Su) 21 2454 New Delhi 1530 Ranchi 1000 Biweekly (W, S) 22 2453 Ranchi 1740 New Delhi 1055 Biweekly (Th, Su) 23 2414 New Delhi 1125 Madgaon 1250 Biweekly (F, S) 24 2413 Madgaon 1030 New Delhi 1240 Biweekly (M, Su) 25 2438 New Delhi 1600 Secunderabad 1400 Weekly (Sun) 26 2437 Secunderabad 1315 New Delhi 1040 Weekly (Wed) 27 2432 New Delhi 1125 Thiruvananthapuram 525 Triweekly (T, W, Su) 28 2431 Thiruvananthapuram 1945 New Delhi 1240 Triweekly (T, Th, F) 29 2501 Agartala 1900 New Delhi 1120 Weekly (Mon) 30 2502 New Delhi 1950 Agartala 1330 Weekly (Wed)

The train tickets can only be booked online using the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or mobile app. Booking of tickets through 'agents'-both IRCTC agents and Railway Agents - will not be permitted. The advance reservation period will be for 7 days, and people with only confirmed tickets will be able to travel. Notably, current, tatkal, and premium tatkal booking will also not be permitted.

As per the railway guidelines during coronavirus outbreak, passengers have to be at the station 90 minutes in advance, and entry will be stopped 15 minutes before the trains leave. The Ministry of Railways will also ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter or board a train.