Thin Layer of Ice Blankets Dal Lake As Srinagr Chills At -5.2 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: On the inaugural day of the year, Jammu and Kashmir experienced an intense cold spell. Srinagar registered a temperature of minus 5.2°C, leading to the freezing of numerous water bodies in the Kashmir region, including sections of Dal Lake. A substantial layer of ice formed as a result. As per the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was minus 5.2°C. While in south Kashmir Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.6°C. Pahalgam recorded minus 5.7°C. Kokernag, recorded minus 1.7°C. In north of Kashmir Kupwara recorded a low of minus 4.5°C. Famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded minus 3.4°C against minus 3.5°C.

The Ladakh valley experienced even colder temperatures compared to Kashmir, with sub-zero readings throughout the region. The primary town of Leh recorded a bone-chilling minus 10.0°C, while Kargil endured a shivering minus 9.2°C. Drass, known as the second coldest place in the world, maintained its reputation as the coldest spot in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a temperature of minus 13.6°C.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. Meteorology department has predicted mainly dry weather till January 5th. “Overall no significant weather activity is expected till January 5.” This indicates that there will be more dip in temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir in coming days.