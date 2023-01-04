SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Registration ends TODAY for 4500 posts at ssc.nic.in- Steps to register here

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022 application period will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission today, January 4. On ssc.nic.in, candidates who have not yet applied for SSC CHSL 2022 may do so. Following that, from January 9 to January 10, the application correction window will be active. The CHSL 2022 first tier will take place in February–March 2023. The timetable for the tier-2 examinations will be announced later. To fill around 4,500 positions for Lower Divisional Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators, a recruitment campaign is being held. Candidates for these positions must be between the ages of 18 and 27 as of January 1. Class 12 or an equivalent grade from a recognised Board is the minimum educational requirement for CHSL 2022.

SSC CHSL 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of SSC CHSL Online Application- 06 December 2022

Last Date of SSC CHSL Online Application- 04 January 2023

Last date and time for making online fee payment- 05 January 2023

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)-06 January 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date- Feb or March 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Date- to be announced

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date- To be notified later

SSC CHSL 2022: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website

Click on the link SSC CHSL 2022 application on the homepage

Candidates need to register and create login credentials

Apply for SSC CHSL application form

Upload all the documents and required fees

There is a 100 yen application fee. Women candidates and people who qualify for reservations from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Benchmark Disabled Persons (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying a fee.