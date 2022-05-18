SSC Scam: Bengal Minister 'DISAPPEARS' with daughter after the CBI summon

The CBI sent an e-mail to Minister Paresh Adhikari asking him to appear before it by 8pm on Tuesday as directed by the Calcutta High Court. But the Minister of State for Education did not come to the state. On the contrary, it was revealed that he left for Sealdah station in the Padatik Express with his daughter Ankita and 'disappeared' from the middle of the road.

CBI officials called up the Minister on Tuesday after receiving the high court's order. They contacted the Minister for three times but it was unavailable as his phone was switched off. As a result, at around 8 p.m., the Minister was instructed in an e-mail that he should be present by 8 p.m. However, there was no reply from the Minister or e-mail stating the difficulty. CBI officials were also waiting at the Nizam Palace for the night for Minister Paresh Adhikari. But he didn't get there yesterday.

He 'disappeared' with a kind of mystery. The question arises, did he get down on Wednesday morning or did he get down somewhere else? Initially, it was reported that he might have got down at Burdwan station. He can come by road. But thye real picture is not clear.

SSC Scam Case: The 'BIG' Corruption

Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari has been named in a corruption case in the appointment of higher secondary teachers. It is alleged that the minister's daughter got a job without being on the merit list. The case was filed by an examinee named Babita Sarkar. Babita claimed that the minister's daughter Ankita Adhikari had less marks than her. Even after that, Babita did not get the appointment letter. However, Ankita is working in a school in Mekhliganj from 2018. After that, job seeker Babita approached the court. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the case. But after the CBI summons, there is a new mystery about the sudden 'disappearance' of the minister and his daughter.

Paresh Adhikari was scheduled to move the division bench on Wednesday challenging the high court's order in the case. But for now, he's missing. It remains to be seen what action the CBI officials take in this regard.