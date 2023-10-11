Success Story: Radheshyam Mopalwar, A 1995-batch IAS Officer Who Continues To Get Responsibilities Even After Retirement

Your success is celebrated by society only if that contributes towards the development of society. The prestigious UPSC Civil Services exam is one such medium that gives individuals a platform to not only become successful in life but also emerge as role models by working for society. While there are numerous IAS who are known for their work, one of them is Radheshyam Mopalwar. What sets him apart from others is that he has been inducted by the state governments to get done various works even after his retirement.

He joined the Government of India as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in 1982 and as Deputy Collector in Maharashtra in 1983. Later, he joined Indian Administrative Services in 1995. Mopalwar, a 1995 batch IAS officer, retired in 2018, but the Maharashtra government continues to entrust him with key projects. Mopalwar has held various significant positions within the Indian bureaucracy. After retirement, he was reappointed by the Government of Maharashtra as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation with the objective of completing the flagship project of the Government, viz;- Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701 KM Expressway connecting Nagpur to Mumbai.

A retired IAS officer with an impeccable service background, Mopalwar has been involved in several infrastructure and transport development projects in Maharashtra. Due to his vast administrative experience, Mopalwar has been able to ensure that the projects reach a logical conclusion as per the expectations of the government. He always made it a point that every project is completed within the time limit allocated.

Mopalwar's expertise lies in the infrastructure sphere of the developmental network. He has been associated with several infrastructure projects including the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). He left an indelible mark in the sector of road and transport. His planning and coordination together with efficient bureaucratic skills led to better management of the responsibilities as custodian of the road and transport sector of the state.

Mopalwar had executed prestigious projects like Gur-ta-Gaddi at Nanded between 2005 and 2009 when he was Collector of Nanded District. His role in the revival of the Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank as well as in the development of Nanded City was highly appreciated. His revival work related to the Cooperative Bank was a display of his minute understanding of the financial and banking system.

A graduate in economics and post-graduation in law, Mopalwar had been a member Secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, CEO of Rural Development at Hingoli, Director of Water Resources at Pune, General Manager at Transport Department (Pune), Collector – Land Revenue Management and District Management at MIDC, Member Secretary – Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) – Mumbai City. His tenure as Director of the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency is widely remembered for his contribution to the introduction of groundwater management and for creating the first draft of the Groundwater Legislation which is now the extant law on groundwater. He was also the first Director of Information Technology (IT). He was instrumental in setting up the Information Technology Department of the Government of Maharashtra.