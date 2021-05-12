Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday (May 12).

He is recovering well, the report said, adding that a staffer of the judge had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Chandrachud has been hearing cases related to various issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in the country such as availability of oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

He has issued several directions so far to the Centre as well as the state governments to ensure proper management of crucial resources required in the fight against the pandemic.

He headed the bench that constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess and recommend the need and distribution of oxygen in the country.

He recently refused to expunge Madras High Court’s remarks blaming the Election Commission for the spread of coronavirus in the country due to its negligence in conducting polls.

On Monday, Chandrachud was hearing a case via video conference which got deferred to Thursday due to technical glitches.

