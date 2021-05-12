हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud tests COVID-19 positive

Chandrachud has been hearing cases related to various issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in the country such as availability of oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud tests COVID-19 positive
File Photo

New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday (May 12).

He is recovering well, the report said, adding that a staffer of the judge had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Chandrachud has been hearing cases related to various issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in the country such as availability of oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

He has issued several directions so far to the Centre as well as the state governments to ensure proper management of crucial resources required in the fight against the pandemic.

He headed the bench that constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess and recommend the need and distribution of oxygen in the country.

He recently refused to expunge Madras High Court’s remarks blaming the Election Commission for the spread of coronavirus in the country due to its negligence in conducting polls.

On Monday, Chandrachud was hearing a case via video conference which got deferred to Thursday due to technical glitches.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusDY ChandrachudSupreme Court
Next
Story

Factually incorrect: Centre fact checks Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's claims on Andaman COVID-19 figures

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Bollywood Breaking: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Deverakonda to romance in next film!