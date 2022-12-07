‘Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 ready for android users’: CJI says it enables govt dept to track cases

To enhance and give users better services, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday (December 7) that Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 with additional features is ready for Android users. The Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 will enable all law officers and government departments to track their cases. The CJI said that with the new version of the App, government departments can now see their pending cases. He also said the Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 will be available on Google Play Store in an hour and for IOS users App will be available in a week. "This time we have given an additional feature, all law officers can have real-time access to their access. All government departments can check the pendency of their cases. Please use it," said the CJI.

"The updated App’s summary states that nodal officers of the central ministry department can view their cases filed, status orders, judgement and any miscellaneous documents filed etc. in the Supreme Court," CJI further said.

"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real-time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application," he underlined.

In 2021, the Supreme Court launched a mobile application to enable journalists to report Supreme Court proceedings without having to visit the court premises during the pandemic.

