New Delhi: A Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by former SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra, inquiring into the security lapses in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s convoy in Punjab in January, informed the top court on Thursday (August 25) that the Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty though sufficient force was available. The top court said that it will send the report of the five-member committee to the Centre for appropriate action.

Reading from the committee's report, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said, "The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM will enter that route."

Justice Indu Malhotra Committee reportedly informed the top court that there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision of `Blue Book` and indicted Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not taking steps in connection with the security to PM`s convoy.

The top court order came on a petition by NGO Lawyer`s Voice, which was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh. The petitioner had emphasised on the importance of protection to the Prime Minister of the country, citing previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

On January 5, PM Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. The Supreme Court later on January 12, appointed retired top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra, to head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s security breach in Punjab.

Chief Justice NV Ramana had then said that the panel would inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in the future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries.

The other members of the Justice Indu Malhotra panel include -- Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab.

(With PTI/IANS Inputs)