SC Reminds Tamil Nadu Governor Of Its Power, Making Him Invite K Ponmudy To Swear In

New Delhi: The Governor of Tamil Nadu, N Ravi, has invited K Ponmudy to swear in as a minister today. The Governor's move comes after the Supreme Court questioned his conviction.

N Ravi earlier refusal to appoint Ponmudy as a minister, to which Supreme Court stated that it defied the court's order. The court emphasized that Ponmudy's conviction had been stayed and criticized the Governor for not allowing him to take the oath. The bench also remarked that when a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court stays a conviction, the Governor has no business to tell us that this does not wipe off the conviction and observed that those who have advised the Governor have not advised him correctly. Now the Governor better be informed that when the Supreme Court of India stays a conviction, then the law has to follow its course, the court said.

Now, the matter has been adjourned until Friday, with the court indicating that if a positive resolution isn't reached, it may intervene with specific directives. The Tamil Nadu Government has filed a plea urging the court to direct the appointment of Ponmudy as a minister.

This decision by the Governor has been criticized by the Tamil Nadu Government, which views it as a violation of the Constitution's Article 164(1).