Advertisement
NewsIndia
K PONMUDY SWEARING IN CEREMONY

SC Reminds Tamil Nadu Governor Of Its Power, Making Him Invite K Ponmudy To Swear In

N Ravi earlier refusal to appoint Ponmudy as a minister, to which Supreme Court stated that it defied the court's order. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SC Reminds Tamil Nadu Governor Of Its Power, Making Him Invite K Ponmudy To Swear In

New Delhi: The Governor of Tamil Nadu, N Ravi, has invited K Ponmudy to swear in as a minister today. The Governor's move comes after the Supreme Court questioned his conviction. 

N Ravi earlier refusal to appoint Ponmudy as a minister, to which Supreme Court stated that it defied the court's order. The court emphasized that Ponmudy's conviction had been stayed and criticized the Governor for not allowing him to take the oath. The bench also remarked that when a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court stays a conviction, the Governor has no business to tell us that this does not wipe off the conviction and observed that those who have advised the Governor have not advised him correctly. Now the Governor better be informed that when the Supreme Court of India stays a conviction, then the law has to follow its course, the court said.

Now, the matter has been adjourned until Friday, with the court indicating that if a positive resolution isn't reached, it may intervene with specific directives. The Tamil Nadu Government has filed a plea urging the court to direct the appointment of Ponmudy as a minister. 

This decision by the Governor has been criticized by the Tamil Nadu Government, which views it as a violation of the Constitution's Article 164(1).

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?