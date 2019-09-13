close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on PIL challenging Triple Talaq law

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government seeking its response on public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq.

Supreme Court seeks Centre&#039;s response on PIL challenging Triple Talaq law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government seeking its response on public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana sought the Centre`s reply on PIL moved by advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mitra on behalf of Muslim Advocate Association of Andhra Pradesh that claimed the act violates the several provisions of the Constitution.

The bench tagged the matter along with other similar pending cases in the court. The petition claimed that the act violates the fundamental rights under Article 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Live TV

It sought direction from the apex court to declare the act as "unconstitutional", as the law is violative of fundamental rights to equality, non-discrimination, life and liberty. The apex court had, on August 23, also sought the centre`s response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the law.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence, which attract up to three years of imprisonment and a fine. Under the act, an accused can be arrested without a warrant.
 

Tags:
Supreme CourtTriple talaqCentre
Next
Story

Health Ministry asks DCI to ensure ex-President Dibyendu Mazumder has no access to admin function

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour