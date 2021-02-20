Surge in COVID-19 cases: More than 70,000 households affected after BMC seals 1305 buildings in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday (February 20) over 1305 buildings in Mumbai, after 2749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city.

"A total of 1305 buildings were sealed in Mumbai after 2749 COVID-19 cases were reported. 71,838 households reside in these sealed buildings," BMC said.

According to the data, Maharashtra continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state today accounted for the highest jump in fresh daily infections across the nation. The total number of active coronavirus cases stand at 44,765 in the state.

“Maharashtra reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 20,87,632, including 19,89,963 recoveries, 44,765 active cases 51,713 deaths,” reported the Health department.

To curb the spread of the virus, several districts of Maharashtra have declared lockdown. Additionally, the state government has appointed marshals to re-enforce usage of mask and social distancing at public places.

BMC has also imposed additional rules to curb the spread, like any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed. Also the travellers coming to Mumbai from some countries will have to stay in seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine.

The civic body has also started placing stamps on the hands of people who are placed under home quarantine. The officials will also be conducting inspections at wedding venues to ensure proper conduct under COVID-19 guidelines.

The current limit of guests at function is set at 50, while restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy only.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has instructed administrations in the state to take strict action against people who are found without masks in public. He also added that he is going to chair a meeting to discuss the necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus on February 21 in Pune.

Live TV