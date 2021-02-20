हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

With over 6000 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra takes these stringent steps to curb spread

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 6,112 new cases of coronavirus infection while 44 more succumbed to the disease on Friday, as per the state government Health Department data.

With this spike, Maharashtra has crossed its 75-day record, the last time the state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day was on October 30, 2020.

The authorities issued orders to three districts -- Yavatmal, Akola and Amravati urging people to adhere to social distancing norms during the weekend. While in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola, a 24-hour lockdown has already been ordered on Sundays.

The district officials have also been asked to not allow any public gatherings to take place.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has instructed administrations in the state to take strict action against people who are found without masks in public amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

“I am going to chair a meeting on February 21 in Pune to discuss measures to contain the viral spread,” the deputy chief minister said. Speaking to mediapersons Pawar said district administrations have been authorised to assess the situation in their respective districts and impose a lockdown from 6 AM to 6 PM, if the situation demands. 

In January, Maharashtra had extended the coronavirus- induced lockdown till February 28, even as a lot of restrictions have been eased in the last few months.

Notably, two new mutations of the coronavirus samples have been found from Amravati and Yavatmal districts of eastern Maharashtra on Thursday, a senior official told PTI. However, the genome sequencing of the samples did not show the UK, South African or Brazilian strains of the virus.

Recently, Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope and water resources minister Jayant Patil -- tested positive for the virus. While NCP leader Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law and MP Raksha Khadse too have contracted the infection thus once raising an alarm of the resurgence of the virus.

 

