Flame symbolic of 50 years of India's 1971 war victory over Pakistan reaches J&K's Baramulla

New Delhi: The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Mashaal', a flame that is symbolic of 50 years of India's 1971 war victory over Pakistan reached Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Sunday (June 27, 2021).

It was given a grand reception and a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Dagger War Memorial for the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war.

A variety of cultural programmes were also organised to mark the event which included patriotic songs by school children, bhangra, rouf dance and performances by renowned artists followed by felicitation of veer naris and veterans.

The event was attended by prominent public representatives, govt officials, Paramilitary forces, J&K Police and a large number of the local population.

Wreath laying ceremony, War Veterans felicitation and cultural programme were also conducted on the occasion.

After two days of events, the victory flame will be passed to Pir Panjal Brigade for its onward journey.

Earlier on December 16 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lighted the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the National War Memorial in Delhi. It had marked the commencement of this Golden Jubilee Year.

Four such Mashaals are travelling in the four cardinal directions, reaching the remotest corners of the nation to include villages of India's valiant and intrepid warriors who participated in the war.

