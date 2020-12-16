हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi lights up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', Rajnath Singh unveils logo for `Swarnim Vijay Varsh`

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India`s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lit the eternal flame 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at National War Memorial to mark 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas - India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial on the occasion. PM Modi was earlier received by Rajnath Singh at the venue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for `Swarnim Vijay Varsh` to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war on Wednesday. 

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted earlier today (roughly translated from Hindi).

In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called `Swarnim Vijay Varsh`. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation."

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war `Veterans and Veer Naris` will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. 

Tags:
Vijay Diwas1971 Indo-Pak warPM Narendra Modinational war memorialRajnath Singh
