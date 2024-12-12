Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: At Least Six Dead Including Child, Claim Reports

Over three weeks after a massive fire claims lives of infants in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in the district on Thursday, with television reports suggesting that at least six people lost their lives in the incident including a child. The exact cause of fire is not known yet with firetenders put into service to douse the blaze.

Among the victims were three women. The fire erupted late Thursday night at a private four-story hospital situated on Tiruchi Road in Dindigul district. The blaze quickly consumed the hospital building, causing significant damage.

Television footage depicted flames and thick smoke emanating from the building, while fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

According to a report by The Hindu, 28 people were taken to the Government Hospital following the fire, with three of them in serious condition, as confirmed by police. The rescue operation involved at least three fire and rescue service units, 10 government ambulances, and 30 private ambulances to evacuate nearly 100 individuals trapped inside the hospital.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, former Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep, and Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar rushed to the scene.