Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools Closed In 11 Districts Today As IMD Predicts More Showers; Alert Issued

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today, holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur. In the latest bulletin, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rains across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD has also said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. As far as other districts like Chennai, Thiruvallu, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are concerned, they may receive heavy showers.

Amid the heavy rainfall, an "orange alert" has been issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. On the other hand, a "yellow alert" has been issued for rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka for the next two days.

The weather office, in a bulletin, said that the Low Pressure Area on December 9 over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean has become more marked and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.