TDP's Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest at his residence in Undavalli

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Police on Friday put Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh under house arrest at his residence in Undavalli residence. Lokesh was earlier detained at Kaja toll plaza in Guntur district along with the party`s state unit president Kala Venkata Rao, who was also placed under house arrest.

The police issued notice to Lokesh stating that in view of the orders promulgated by the competent authority under section 144 of CrP.C., as well as Section 30 of the Police Act respectively, no public gathering and protest causing inconvenience to the general public is permitted.

That all political parties called for 'Rally to Kanaka Durgamma Temple' from Mandadam village and also continuations agitations regarding the capital of Andhra Pradesh which ultimately result in inconvenience/restraining of the lawful passage to the general public which amounts to a cognizable offence, the order stated.

Lokesh expressed fury over this notice, saying that he is returning from Ongole trip and he did not provoke anybody and did not violate any act. The police then moved Lokesh in his own vehicle. At first, the police said that Lokesh is being taken to the TDP office in Mangalagiri, however, later they changed course and took him in another root.

Lokesh is scheduled to visit Mandadam and Venkatapalem villages in the Amaravati region this evening. Earlier on Wednesday, TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by police in Vijayawada, he was later on that day dropped off at his residence in Undavalli.

The other detained leaders were also dropped off at Naidu`s residence.

Police had detained Naidu ahead of the flagging-off ceremony of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti`s bus yatra against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state govt`s decision of three state capitals.

People of 29 villages in the region have been demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state.