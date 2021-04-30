COVID-19: Telangana extends night curfew for 7 days, know timings, restrictions

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Friday (April 30) extended the night curfew for seven days till May 8 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The night curfew will now last till 5 am on May 8. The curfew will begin from 9 pm and continue till 5 am across the state.

On April 20, the government had implemented a night curfew in the state till April 30.

The restrictions during the curfew period include closure of all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others.

Movement of people will be prohibited from 9 pm onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those travelling from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on the production of a valid ticket.

Among the relaxations during the curfew, inter-state and intra-state movement and transportation of essential and non-essential goods will be allowed and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption for drone deployment to the Telangana government for conducting experimental delivery of COVID-19 vaccines within the visual line of sight. The permission was granted conditional exemption to the state government from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021. This exemption will be valid for one year or until further orders.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all the eligible beneficiaries in the state. The third phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin on May 1 for all adults.

On Friday, Telangana recorded 7,646 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 4.35 lakh while with 53 more casualties the death toll reached 2,261. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,441, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (631) and Rangareddy (484), as per the government bulletin.

