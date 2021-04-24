Telangana announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced free COVID vaccination for all the eligible beneficiaries in the state. "It will cost Rs 2,500 crore to vaccinate everybody and money is not that important when it comes to health," said Rao.

He said the state has a population of nearly 4 crore, including people from different states who have come to work in various sectors. According to Rao, 35 lakh people have already undergone vaccination and all the eligible population will be given vaccination irrespective of their age. The Chief Minister had directed the senior officials to make arrangements for inoculating the eligible people in the state.

Rao, who had contracted the virus, said he would undergo a few more medical tests in another 2-3 days and recover completely to take up high-level review meetings with senior officials. He said district-wise in-charges will also be appointed to execute the robust vaccination drive.

The Chief Minister also assured that along with vaccination, care would also be taken to ensure that there will be no shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir injections and COVID medicines. Rao advised people not to panic and advised them to adhere to the COVID guidelines.

