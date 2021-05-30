Telangana revokes licence of private hospitals over violation of COVID treatment norms

Hyderabad: Telangana has taken stern action against private hospitals for violating COVID treatment norms and so far 10 hospitals have been barred from treating patients infected with coronavirus.

The Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana on Saturday (May 29) revoked permissions for treating COVID Patients after receiving complaints against these private hospitals regarding lack of proper attention to the patients by the management and excess and irrelevant charging in addition to the set norms.

As of May 29, (Saturday) 10 Hospitals, (5 hospitals on May 28 and 5 hospitals on May 29) were barred from treating COVID patients after completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care.

Earlier till May 26, at least 88 complaints have been received against 64 hospitals.

But as of May 29, a total of 115 complaints have been received against 79 hospitals. All the 79 hospitals have been issued show cause notices.

As many as 2,982 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 36,917 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday.

The state recorded 21 COVID-related new deaths and 3,837 fresh recoveries.

According to the State Health Department at 5.30 pm May 29, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 5,74,026 including 5,33,862 discharges and 3,247 deaths.

