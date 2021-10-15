हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist involved in civilian killing neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Representational Image

Srinagar: A terrorist who was involved in a recent civilian killing in Srinagar was neutralised by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama encounter on Friday (October 15).

The encounter broke in Wahibugh area of Pulwama district in the evening when security forces got the input that some terrorists are hiding there.

The slain terrorist was identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of Srinagar.

“Killed #terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of #Srinagar. He was involved in recent #killing of #civilian (Mohd Safi Dar, PDD Deptt’s staff) on 2/10/21. AK 47 rifle was used in his killing. One AK rifle along with Mag/Amn recovered: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A joint cordon and searches were launched by police army and CRPF. An officer said that as the suspected spot was cordoned the hiding militants fired on searching party which was retaliated and a encounter started.

