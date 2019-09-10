Terrorists putting pressure on Kashmiris to not carry out their daily chores: J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen have been putting pressure on Kashmiris to not carry out their daily chores but people are not paying any heed to their warnings and threats. He added that all petrol pumps in the region are open and security forces have ensured that shops are open wherever people are interested in opening them.

Singh also said that police on Monday apprehended a group working with Jaish-e-Mohammed in Sopore. He added that eight people were arrested in connection with this case. According to Singh, these people are associates of Jaish terrorists and were involved in printing and pasting threatening posters at various places. Singh said that the accused were working on behalf of three local terrorists from Sopore.

According to the initial investigations carried out by the local police, it is learnt that Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir were involved in preparation and circulation of posters. It is learnt that an active local terrorist namely Sajad Mir alias Haidar and his other associates Muddasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat affiliated were the principal architects of the plan and the posters were published and circulated in the area on their order.

The active terrorists who are part of this conspiracy had instructed the individuals to publish the posters in order to intimidate local people. Police has recovered the computers and other accessories which were used for drafting and publishing of the posters. All the incriminating materials including the computer have been seized by the police. Police is also investigating the involvement of these terrorists in the recent killing of civilians in the area. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.