Terrorists shot dead truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

In yet another attack on non-Kashmiri drivers in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists on Monday shot dead a truck driver in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

The fatal attack on the truck driver happened just a day before a 28-member delegation of the European Union parliamentarians is scheduled to visit Kashmir Valley. The truck driver has been identified as Narayan Dutt of Katra in Jammu. “Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson said.

This was the fourth such attack on a non-Kashmiri by terrorists in the south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. According to police, the truck driver was waiting in Kanelwan area, which is 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, at least 19 people got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The grenade blast took place near Hotel Plaza at 4:15 pm. It is learnt that three people have sustained serious injuries, while the rest are in stable condition. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF reached the location and cordoned off the area.